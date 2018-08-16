Pro-Putin Russian Grandmothers Call On Americans To Vote Against Democrats in Mid-Term Elections – OpEd

By Paul Goble

A group of older Russian women from the Putin Detachments group has filmed a YouTube video in which they call on Americans to vote against the Democratic Party in the upcoming American mid-term congressional elections because “Hillary Clinton has no place in big politics.”

In broken English, the women declare that they are very worried about the future of America which does not look bright to them and insist that Americans much “free yourselves from slavery [because] your leaders are leading you to hell” and do so by voting against Democratic Party candidates

They say that as Russians they know what a real leader should look like: Vladimir Putin. According to the women, he is “an outstanding son of our people” who is “defending the interests of Russia and peace in the entire world. Under his leadership, the people of Russia is invulnerable,” something that isn’t true of the Americans now.