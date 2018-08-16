ISSN 2330-717X
Thursday, August 16, 2018
Pro-Putin Russian Grandmothers Call On Americans To Vote Against Democrats in Mid-Term Elections. Photo Credit: YouTube, screenshot

Pro-Putin Russian Grandmothers Call On Americans To Vote Against Democrats in Mid-Term Elections – OpEd

Paul Goble

A group of older Russian women from the Putin Detachments group has filmed a YouTube video in which they call on Americans to vote against the Democratic Party in the upcoming American mid-term congressional elections because “Hillary Clinton has no place in big politics.”

In broken English, the women declare that they are very worried about the future of America which does not look bright to them and insist that Americans much “free yourselves from slavery [because] your leaders are leading you to hell” and do so by voting against Democratic Party candidates

They say that as Russians they know what a real leader should look like: Vladimir Putin. According to the women, he is “an outstanding son of our people” who is “defending the interests of Russia and peace in the entire world. Under his leadership, the people of Russia is invulnerable,” something that isn’t true of the Americans now.


Paul Goble

Paul Goble is a longtime specialist on ethnic and religious questions in Eurasia. Most recently, he was director of research and publications at the Azerbaijan Diplomatic Academy. Earlier, he served as vice dean for the social sciences and humanities at Audentes University in Tallinn and a senior research associate at the EuroCollege of the University of Tartu in Estonia. He has served in various capacities in the U.S. State Department, the Central Intelligence Agency and the International Broadcasting Bureau as well as at the Voice of America and Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty and at the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace. Mr. Goble maintains the Window on Eurasia blog and can be contacted directly at [email protected] .

