Thursday, August 16, 2018
US President Donald Trump. Official White House Photo by Joyce N. Boghosian

Ron Paul: President Trump May Not Be A Neoconservative, But He Is Influenced By Neocons – OpEd

“Do you think that President Trump is a neocon?” That is the first question host Jason Burack asked guest Ron Paul, who is chairman of the Ron Paul Institute and a former United States House of Representative member, in a new Wall Street for Main Street podcast interview. “Probably not in the true sense of the word,” replies Paul, “but that does not mean that he isn’t influenced by the neocons,” which Paul says Trump “obviously is.”

Continuing his answer, Paul grants that Trump frequently “sounds like he doesn’t strongly identify with neocons, but his policies frequently do.” Paul further explains it is low on his “list of priorities” to label Trump. Instead, Paul says he focuses on analyzing the particular policies Trump pursues. Says Paul:

When [Trump] makes a move toward peace, I complement him. When he’s moving toward war, I complain.

Listen here to Paul’s complete interview, in which Paul and Burack also discuss topics including the deep state, trade wars, and the economic problems many Americans are experiencing:

This article was published by RonPaul Institute.


