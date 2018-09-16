Tehran Urges Paris To Punish Culprits Behind Iran’s Embassy Attack

By Tasnim News Agency

Iranian Foreign Ministry Spokesman Bahram Qassemi confirmed reports about an attack on the country’s embassy in Paris by a group of individuals affiliated to the Komala terrorist grouplet and urged the French government to put the culprits on trial.

Speaking to reporters in Tehran on Saturday, Qassemi said a few anti-Iran hostile individuals had intended to invade and damage the building of the Islamic Republic’s embassy in Paris on Friday afternoon.

However, the attackers could not enter the embassy and threw objects toward the building and damaged it, the spokesman added.

Unfortunately, contrary to the expectations, the French police were not present at the scene during the attack, Qassemi said, adding that the issue is under investigation.

After follow-ups and the presence of police forces, a number of assailants were arrested by the police, he said, calling on the French authorities to put the perpetrators on trial and punish them.

The attack saw 15 Komala terrorists hurling stones and debris, spray-painting graffiti, breaking several windows and slightly damaging the diplomatic facility’s facade, the IRIB news agency reported on Saturday.

The report added that French police carried out no measure to protect the compound during the attack despite the claim that they were aware of the assault and had informed the embassy officials in advance.

The Komala is an Iraqi-based terrorist organization which has carried out assassinations in western Iran since the Islamic Revolution in 1979.

The attack on the embassy came after the Islamic Revolution Guards Corps on September 8 launched a missile attack on a center in the Iraqi Kurdistan Region that was used for training anti-Iran elements and hosted a meeting of terrorist leaders.

The terrorists had a role in the killing of Iranian soldiers at a border post in the western city of Marivan.