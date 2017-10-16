catholic rosary

Million Children Worldwide To Simultaneously Recite Rosary

The Aid to the Church in Need, a global Catholic pastoral charity, will initiate a worldwide prayer of the rosary that will be led by a million children on Oct. 18.

The group also urged Catholics around the world to “pray for peace” with the children to “change the world … amid conflict and injustices.”

The event will mark the 100th anniversary of the Virgin Mary’s apparition in Fatima.

“We are joining this prayer for peace because we see the danger of a worldwide armed conflict as one of the great dangers of our time,” said Cardinal Mauro Piacenza, president of the pontifical foundation, in a letter.

In his message, Cardinal Piacenza stressed the importance of prayers and the Virgin Mary’s intercession “to heal the world” from poverty, violence, injustices, and fear that brought “unspeakable suffering” to many.

“Peace is endangered on every level. That is why we need the help and protection of Our Lady,” said the prelate, adding that by the power of children’s prayer “the world will change.”

In 2005, women in Caracas, Venezuela, launched the initiative now known as “A million children praying the Rosary.” In 2016, The Aid to the Church in Need adopted the initiative.

Jonathan Luciano, director of the organization in the Philippines, called on parishes and communities around the country to join the simultaneous prayer of the rosary at nine o’clock in the morning of on Oct. 18.

“Let us offer our prayer intentions for peace and the end of armed conflict in the Philippines,” said Luciano. He also called on the government to allow students in public schools to join in the activity.

