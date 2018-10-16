ISSN 2330-717X
Tuesday, October 16, 2018
Eurasia Review

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle. Photo by Mark Jones, Wikimedia Commons.

Prince Harry’s Wife, Meghan Markle Is Pregnant

The Duchess of Sussex Meghan Markle is expecting a baby. The news was passed in the official Twitter page of Kensington Palace. “Their Royal Highnesses The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are very pleased to announce that The Duchess of Sussex is expecting a baby in the Spring of 2019. Their Royal Highnesses have appreciated all of the support they have received from people around the world since their wedding in May and are delighted to be able to share this happy news with the public”, reads the statement.

The Queen and her husband Phillip, the Duke of Edinburgh, the Prince of Wales Charles and his wife Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, Duke of Cambridge William and his wife Kate were delighted for the news and personally congratulated the married couple during the Princess Eugenie’s wedding, reports Lenta.ru referring to The Telegraph.

It was also stated that Meghan’s mother, Doria Ragland is also very happy for the news and is looking forward to the birth of her first grandchild. As planned, Prince Harry and his wife would still travel to islands of Fiji and Tonga where the Zika virus is present. The couple made the decision after seeking medical advice.

Representatives of Kensington Palace have not informed whether or not Meghan’s father was informed about the news.


PanARMENIAN Network is the first Armenian online news and analytical agency and one of the most cited Armenian informational resources worldwide.

