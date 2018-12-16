ISSN 2330-717X
Sunday, December 16, 2018
Latest:

Eurasia Review

A Journal of Analysis and News

Russia's Vladimir Putin. Source: kremlin.ru, Wikipedia Commons.

Russia's Vladimir Putin. Source: kremlin.ru, Wikipedia Commons.

1 Entertainment Social Issues 

Putin Says Rap Music Should Be ‘Controlled’

RFE RL 0 Comments

By

(RFE/RL) — Russian President Vladimir Putin has expressed concern over the rising popularity of rap music among Russian youth.

Speaking at a meeting with cultural advisers at the Kremlin on December 15, Putin said the music should not be banned but controlled.

“If it is impossible to stop, then we must lead it and direct it,” Putin was quoted by Russian media as saying at the meeting.

His comments come amid a wave of cancellations of concerts by popular artists who commentators say are channeling the political and economic frustrations of young Russians.

The crackdown has evoked Soviet-era censorship of the arts.

Putin said banning artists from performing would only feed their popularity.

Putin noted that “rap is based on three pillars: sex, drugs, and protest.” But he said he is particularly concerned with drug themes prevalent in rap, explaining “this is a path to the degradation of the nation.”

He said “drug propaganda” is worse than cursing.


Enjoy the article? Then please consider donating today to ensure that Eurasia Review can continue to be able to provide similar content.

RFE RL

RFE RL

RFE/RL journalists report the news in 21 countries where a free press is banned by the government or not fully established.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

CLOSE

Please .... help

 

       Your contributions help keep Eurasia Review up and running. We do not receive financial support from any institution, corporation or organization.

       We are truly independent.

       Please consider donating today. Click here to donate:


 

CLOSE