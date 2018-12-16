Putin Says Rap Music Should Be ‘Controlled’

By RFE RL

(RFE/RL) — Russian President Vladimir Putin has expressed concern over the rising popularity of rap music among Russian youth.

Speaking at a meeting with cultural advisers at the Kremlin on December 15, Putin said the music should not be banned but controlled.

“If it is impossible to stop, then we must lead it and direct it,” Putin was quoted by Russian media as saying at the meeting.

His comments come amid a wave of cancellations of concerts by popular artists who commentators say are channeling the political and economic frustrations of young Russians.

The crackdown has evoked Soviet-era censorship of the arts.

Putin said banning artists from performing would only feed their popularity.

Putin noted that “rap is based on three pillars: sex, drugs, and protest.” But he said he is particularly concerned with drug themes prevalent in rap, explaining “this is a path to the degradation of the nation.”

He said “drug propaganda” is worse than cursing.