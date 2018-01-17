Saudi Arabia Intercepts Ballistic Missile Launched By Houthis In Yemen

Saudi air defense forces announced on Tuesday that they intercepted a ballistic missile, launched by Yemen’s Houthi militias, over Jazan at around 8:20 p.m.

It comes after Saudi forces intercepted another ballistic missile fired by the Houthis over the southern province of Najran, bordering Yemen last week.

Meanwhile, Saudi Foreign Minister Adel Al-Jubeir said Tuesday that Iran was the biggest source of danger in the region because of its role in Lebanon, Yemen and Syria.

Iran supplied the Houthi militias with missiles that targeted Saudi Arabia, he told the media alongside his Belgian counterpart Didier Renders at a press conference in the Belgian capital, Brussels.

“The nuclear deal with Iran needs improvement to prevent Tehran from enriching uranium,” Al-Jubeir added.

Commenting on Al-Jubeir’s statement, Renders said: “the nuclear agreement with Iran is still optimal and its implementation is important,” adding that “we will discuss with Iran the issue of ballistic missiles and wars in the region.”

A UN experts’ report seen by AFP said on Jan. 12 that Iran has violated a UN arms embargo by failing to block supplies to the Houthis of ballistic missiles that were fired at Saudi Arabia.