Female ‘Doctor Who’ Announced: Jodie Whittaker To Replace Peter Capaldi

The BBC said Sunday that Jodie Whittaker will be the new Doctor Who. Whittaker will be the Thirteenth Time Lord and take over from Peter Capaldi, who leaves the hit show at Christmas.

The identity of the new Doctor was revealed exclusively on BBC One and on social media around the world after the Men’s Wimbledon Final on Sunday.

New head writer and executive producer Chris Chibnall, who takes over from Steven Moffat on the next series, made the decision to cast the first ever woman in the iconic role.

“I’m beyond excited to begin this epic journey with Chris and with every Whovian on this planet,” said Whittaker. “It’s more than an honor to play the Doctor. It means remembering everyone I used to be, while stepping forward to embrace everything the Doctor stands for: hope. I can’t wait.”

Whittaker said that she wants Doctor Who fans not to be scared by her gender. “Because this is a really exciting time, and Doctor Who represents everything that’s exciting about change. The fans have lived through so many changes, and this is only a new, different one, not a fearful one,” said Whittaker.

Chris Chibnall, New Head Writer and Executive Producer, said that he always knew that he wanted the Thirteenth Doctor to be a woman. According to Chibnall, Whittaker’s, “audition for The Doctor simply blew us all away. Jodie is an in-demand, funny, inspiring, super-smart force of nature and will bring loads of wit, strength and warmth to the role. The Thirteenth Doctor is on her way.”

Speaking on the change, Peter Capaldi said that, “Anyone who has seen Jodie Whittaker’s work will know that she is a wonderful actress of great individuality and charm. She has above all the huge heart to play this most special part. She’s going to be a fantastic Doctor.”

Matt Strevens, Executive Producer, said that he has been a fan of Whittaker for years and always hoped to work with her. :She is an actor of great emotional range and inhabits every role with complete passion and conviction. Just thinking about what she will bring to the Doctor makes me as excited as a kid at Christmas. It’s going to be a lot of fun,” Strevens said.

