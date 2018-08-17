ISSN 2330-717X
Friday, August 17, 2018
Jeff Sessions. Photo by Gage Skidmore, Wikipedia Commons.

Sessions Says US Will Prosecute Owners Of Computer-Made Guns

U.S. Attorney General Jeff Sessions vowed a robust prosecution Thursday of anyone who manufactures or owns plastic firearms they have made on 3-D printers.

“We will not stand for the evasion, especially the flaunting, of current law and will take action to ensure that individuals who violate the law by making plastic firearms and rendering them undetectable, will be prosecuted to the fullest extent,” the country’s top law enforcement official said.

Sessions, commenting on an on-going legal dispute on whether blueprints for making plastic guns can be made public, said, “Under federal law, it is illegal to manufacture or possess plastic firearms that are undetectable.” Violation of the law is punishable by up to five years in prison.

Sessions said that the plastic guns “present a significant risk to public safety.” He said the Justice Department he heads “will use every available tool to vigorously enforce this prohibition. We will work with federal, state and local law enforcement to identify any possible cases for prosecution.”


