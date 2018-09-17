ISSN 2330-717X
Monday, September 17, 2018
Latest:

Eurasia Review

A Journal of Analysis and News

Kim Kardashian. Photo by Glenn Francis, www.PacificProDigital.com, Wikimedia Commons.

Kim Kardashian. Photo by Glenn Francis, www.PacificProDigital.com, Wikimedia Commons.

1 Entertainment 

Kim Kardashian Accused Of Stealing Ideas From Tanaya Henry

PanARMENIAN 0 Comments

By

Reality TV star Kim Kardashian is in the middle of rolling out her Classic Blossom Collection, but it’s already being met with controversy, Complex reports.

Jewelry designer Tanaya Henry is accusing Kardashian of stealing the creative vision from her jewelry line, Lace By Tanaya. Henry also said Kardashian also used the same photographer, Marcus Hyde.

“Shoutout to @kimkardashian and @marcushyde for completely jacking NOT ONLY my concept, but #LIPLACE too!” read Henry’s Instagram post. “Crazy part is @marcushyde was my friend long before he started working with @kanyewest & @kimkardashian and has shot @lacebytanaya countless times, but because he got a check out of this, he says it’s not his problem. Kim, you’ve pulled my product & you could’ve again for this shoot. Your whole family’s worn @lacebytanaya. You guys know who I am and you know my shit but pretend you don’t. I just said hi to Kanye on FaceTime 4 days ago. You guys are trash.”

Henry’s message was accompanied by photos of the Armenian-American beauty’s promo images for the lipstick collection, which feature close-up shots of her red-painted lips with jewelry decorating it. Afterward, Henry posted photos of her line with similar close-up shots. Henry’s promo also features the lips next to different kinds of fruit.

Kardashian and Hyde have yet to make a public statement about the allegations, but Instagrammers have been flooding Kardashian’s comments section criticizing her.


Enjoy the article? Then please consider donating today to ensure that Eurasia Review can continue to be able to provide similar content.

PanARMENIAN

PanARMENIAN

PanARMENIAN Network is the first Armenian online news and analytical agency and one of the most cited Armenian informational resources worldwide.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

CLOSE

Please .... help

 

       Your contributions help keep Eurasia Review up and running. We do not receive financial support from any institution, corporation or organization.

       We are truly independent.

       Please consider donating today. Click here to donate:


 

CLOSE