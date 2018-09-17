Kim Kardashian Accused Of Stealing Ideas From Tanaya Henry

By PanARMENIAN

Reality TV star Kim Kardashian is in the middle of rolling out her Classic Blossom Collection, but it’s already being met with controversy, Complex reports.

Jewelry designer Tanaya Henry is accusing Kardashian of stealing the creative vision from her jewelry line, Lace By Tanaya. Henry also said Kardashian also used the same photographer, Marcus Hyde.

“Shoutout to @kimkardashian and @marcushyde for completely jacking NOT ONLY my concept, but #LIPLACE too!” read Henry’s Instagram post. “Crazy part is @marcushyde was my friend long before he started working with @kanyewest & @kimkardashian and has shot @lacebytanaya countless times, but because he got a check out of this, he says it’s not his problem. Kim, you’ve pulled my product & you could’ve again for this shoot. Your whole family’s worn @lacebytanaya. You guys know who I am and you know my shit but pretend you don’t. I just said hi to Kanye on FaceTime 4 days ago. You guys are trash.”

Henry’s message was accompanied by photos of the Armenian-American beauty’s promo images for the lipstick collection, which feature close-up shots of her red-painted lips with jewelry decorating it. Afterward, Henry posted photos of her line with similar close-up shots. Henry’s promo also features the lips next to different kinds of fruit.

Kardashian and Hyde have yet to make a public statement about the allegations, but Instagrammers have been flooding Kardashian’s comments section criticizing her.