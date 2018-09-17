ISSN 2330-717X
September 17, 2018
Iran's Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif. Photo credit: Tasnim News Agency.

Zarif Slams Twitter’s Move To Remove Accounts Of Iranians

Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif criticized a recent move by the social media platform Twitter to shutter accounts of Iranian nationals, including TV presenters and students, as it ignores accounts used for Washington’s regime change policy against Tehran.

“Hello @Jack. Twitter has shuttered accounts of real Iranians, incl TV presenters & students, for supposedly being part of an ‘influence op’,” Zarif said on his Twitter account on Sunday, addressing Twitter’s CEO Jack Dorsey.

“How about looking at actual bots in Tirana used to prop up ‘regime change’ propaganda spewed out of DC? #YouAreBots,” Zarif added in his tweet.

Last month, Facebook Inc (FB.O) and Twitter Inc (TWTR.N) announced that they had removed hundreds of pages and accounts that could be linked to Iran.


Tasnim News Agency is a private news agency in Iran launched in 2012. Its purpose is to cover a variety of political, social, economic and international subjects along with other fields

