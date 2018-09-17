Zarif Slams Twitter’s Move To Remove Accounts Of Iranians

By Tasnim News Agency

Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif criticized a recent move by the social media platform Twitter to shutter accounts of Iranian nationals, including TV presenters and students, as it ignores accounts used for Washington’s regime change policy against Tehran.

“Hello @Jack. Twitter has shuttered accounts of real Iranians, incl TV presenters & students, for supposedly being part of an ‘influence op’,” Zarif said on his Twitter account on Sunday, addressing Twitter’s CEO Jack Dorsey.

“How about looking at actual bots in Tirana used to prop up ‘regime change’ propaganda spewed out of DC? #YouAreBots,” Zarif added in his tweet.

Last month, Facebook Inc (FB.O) and Twitter Inc (TWTR.N) announced that they had removed hundreds of pages and accounts that could be linked to Iran.