Monday, December 17, 2018
Flags of Saudi Arabia and United States

Flags of Saudi Arabia and United States.

Saudi Arabia Rejects US Senate Position

Saudi Arabia said it “rejects the position expressed recently by the United States Senate,” while also affirming a commitment to further develop relations with the US.

The Senate’s position had been based on “ unsubstantiated claims and allegations, and contained blatant interferences in the Kingdom’s internal affairs, undermining the Kingdom’s regional and international role,” a Saudi Foreign Ministry statement said.

The Kingdom also expressed concern about the positions held by senators of “an esteemed legislative body of an allied and friendly government, a government that the Kingdom, under the leadership of the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques and the Crown Prince, holds at the highest regard, and with whom the Kingdom maintains deep strategic, political, economic, and security ties ” the statement read.

Saudi Arabia also rejected “any interference in its internal affairs, any and all accusations, in any manner, that disrespect its leadership, represented by the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosque and the Crown Prince, and any attempts to undermine its sovereignty or diminish its stature.”


