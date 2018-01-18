The Missing Key To Trump’s Russiagate – OpEd

What’s really behind the Trump Russiagate scandal? Go from one news source to another and you’ll see widely disparate versions of the story. The difference is especially stark in cable TV news reports. Switch from Fox News to MSNBC and you see two totally different pictures. It’s like they’re in parallel universes.

Compare these examples:

“Mueller Probe Stinks Worse Than Cabbage Cooking in an Unventilated Kitchen” –Fox News

“Is Trump unraveling as Mueller investigation hits closer to home?” –MSNBC

Is either example correct?

The themes surrounding Russiagate reportage range from Trump covering up the conspiracy with Russia that got him elected president, to a plot by mysterious American “deep state” forces to stage a coup against Trump.

How are audiences able to sort out the real story? My guess is that people are likely to ascribe credibility to whichever news source most closely reflects their own political biases.

But in an era of truth contestability that’s no way to uncover the honest facts.

What’s worse is that I’ve seen in most cases the critically important background regarding Russiagate has been suppressed. This leaves observers with little reliable information to go by. Audiences are being exposed to questionable accounts without the benefit of context.

To ameliorate that situation I've prepared a series of monographs that present relevant background.

Current titles include,

Wise Up President Trump: It’s time to confront the Russian Conspiracy scandal head on

The Secret Yeltsin Scandal: Discover the truth about the present from events in the past

Putin’s Orders For Trump: Do they exist, and is Trump complying?

Congress Warned Over Russia: The smell of war is in the air. What can Congress do?

US Policy Toward Putin’s Russia: A hearing before the House Committee on Foreign Affairs

Putin’s Ally Dead in DC: Can the official explanation be believed?

My intent is not to persuade anyone of anything, but to empower news consumers with the necessary context to critically examine the everyday news streams they are exposed to. A hallmark of this approach is its fact-checking of news reports. It also tests news content for logical consistency. This all will give readers a good idea of who’s presenting reliable facts and who’s propagating distortions. The results can be quite surprising and illuminating for everyone.