Friday, January 18, 2019
Houthi soldiers in Yemen. Photo Credit: Tasnim News Agency.

Yemen: Former Houthi Air Force Commander Killed

A former Houthi air force commander has been killed in Sanaa after the Arab coalition launched an intelligence operation, Al Arabiya reported.

Major General Ibrahim Al-Shami, who ranked number 19 on the Arab coalition’s most wanted list, was killed in “mysterious circumstances.”

Al-Shami was responsible for ballistic missile and drone attacks during his time as air force commander of the Houthi militia, and was dismissed a few months ago in a decision that was not announced. 

He was placed under house arrest under the direct orders of Houthi leader Abdul-Malik Al-Houthi, and was ranked 19 out of 40 on an Arab coalition list of wanted terrorists. 

Al-Shami was also targeted by other Houthi leaders, Al Arabiya reported.


