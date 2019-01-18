Yemen: Former Houthi Air Force Commander Killed
By Arab News
A former Houthi air force commander has been killed in Sanaa after the Arab coalition launched an intelligence operation, Al Arabiya reported.
Major General Ibrahim Al-Shami, who ranked number 19 on the Arab coalition’s most wanted list, was killed in “mysterious circumstances.”
Al-Shami was responsible for ballistic missile and drone attacks during his time as air force commander of the Houthi militia, and was dismissed a few months ago in a decision that was not announced.
He was placed under house arrest under the direct orders of Houthi leader Abdul-Malik Al-Houthi, and was ranked 19 out of 40 on an Arab coalition list of wanted terrorists.
Al-Shami was also targeted by other Houthi leaders, Al Arabiya reported.
