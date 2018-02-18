Iran To Unveil New Submarine

By Tasnim News Agency

Iran’s Navy is going to unveil a new homegrown submarine in coming days, Navy Commander Rear Admiral Hossein Khanzadi said.

Speaking to reporters on Sunday, the top commander said the new watercraft will be the last one of midget-class submarines at the Navy’s disposal.

The Iranian Navy will begin to receive a new generation of submarines as of next year, he added.

Rear Admiral Khanzadi also said that a military vessel of Jamaran-class destroyers will join the southern fleet in the current Iranian year, which will end on March 20.

Iran’s Navy is in charge of protecting Iran’s southern territorial waters in the Sea of Oman, while the Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) is tasked with ensuring security of the Persian Gulf.

In recent years, Iran’s Navy has made great advances in making homegrown equipment and has increased its presence in high seas to secure naval routes and protect vessels against pirate attacks.

In November 2017, Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyed Ali Khamenei called for the expansion of the Navy’s capabilities by making use of the country’s advances in other sectors.

The Navy should enhance its capabilities both in terms of military gear and combat power, Ayatollah Khamenei said at the time.