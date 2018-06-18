ISSN 2330-717X
Monday, June 18, 2018
LUKOIL im Vladimir Filanovsky field in the Caspian Sea. Photo Credit: LUKOIL.

LUKOIL Commissions Third Well At Filanovsky Field Second Stage In Caspian Sea

LUKOIL said it has completed the construction and commissioned the third well at the second development stage of the Vladimir Filanovsky field in the Caspian Sea.

This is a bilateral horizontal oil producing well. The length of the main wellbore is 3,795 meters while the lateral is 3,762 meters long. Well’s initial flow rate exceeded 3.2 thousand tonnes of oil per day. The field’s average daily production reached its plateau level post the launch of this well.

In total the construction of eight wells is planned at the field’s second development stage including six producing and two injection wells to maintain the plateau oil production level of 6 million tonnes per year. Earlier this year, one production and one injection well had already been launched.

The construction of wellhead platform currently undergoes at the Astrakhan shipyards as part of the field’s third development stage.


