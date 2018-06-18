ISSN 2330-717X
Monday, June 18, 2018
Hirving Lozano marks goal in Mexico's 1-0 win over Germany in World Cup 2018. Photo Credit: Tasnim News Agency.

World Cup: Mexico Beats Germany In Upset 1-0 Win

World Cup holders Germany were dealt a huge blow in their bid to defend the title after suffering a shock defeat to Mexico in their opening match.

Winger Hirving Lozano struck a low shot past German keeper Manuel Neuer in the 35th minute to give Mexico a surprise 1-0 win over the defending champions.

Germany now play South Korea and Sweden in their remaining group games but face an uphill task to reach the knock-out stages.

Joachim Low’s team won the World Cup four years ago in Brazil and were considered one of the favourites to win this year’s competition in Russia, Sky News reported.

They had a number of chances against Mexico but failed to convert any of them.

Joshua Kimmich tried his luck with an overhead kick, Julian Draxler saw a shot deflect over and substitute Marco Reus flashed a volley wide from a tight angle.

Toni Kroos tried his luck with a curling shot from outside the box as Germany grew increasingly desperate before another substitute, Julian Brandt, cracked a fierce 20-yard shot that hit the outside of the left post.

Mexico had a penalty appeal waved away when striker Javier Hernandez went down under a challenge from defender Mats Hummels, with the referee opting not to consult VAR.

Germany’s defeat has raised questions about the decision to leave Manchester City winger Leroy Sane out of the squad following his tremendous season with the Premier League champions.

Spain in 2010 are the only team to lose their opening game and go on to win the World Cup.


Tasnim News Agency is a private news agency in Iran launched in 2012. Its purpose is to cover a variety of political, social, economic and international subjects along with other fields

