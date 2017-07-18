Sri Lanka Missions Abroad Celebrate 150 Years Of Ceylon Tea

Over 37 Sri Lanka Missions abroad celebrated the 150th anniversary of Ceylon tea this month in collaboration with the Sri Lanka Tea Board and the Colombo Tea Traders’ Association under the aegis of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

The globally known Ceylon tea first originated in Sri Lanka since the introduction of tea cultivation in 1867 by Scotsman named “James Tailor” who is known as the “Father of Tea”.

Recent researches revealed that nearly 70 percent of the tea production in Sri Lanka comes from small scale farmers, and the production from large scale estates which were commenced during the colonial time are on the decline.

The concept of “Global Ceylon Tea Party” attracts many tea lovers in major cities hosted by the Sri Lankan Missions abroad.