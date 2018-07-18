ISSN 2330-717X
Wednesday, July 18, 2018
Official portrait of United States Senator Ron Wyden.

Sen. Wyden Introduces Legislation To Hold Gun Dealers Accountable For Illegal Gun Sales

U.S. Senator Ron Wyden said Tuesday that he has joined his Senate colleagues in introducing legislation that would ensure gun dealers are not engaging in illegal sales and provide the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives (ATF) with clear enforcement mechanisms.

“Gun violence deserves more than just thoughts and prayers, it demands real action by Congress,” Wyden said. “This legislation takes a long-overdue critical step in the right direction, holding gun dealers accountable for illegal sales, reducing the number of guns that fall into the wrong hands.”


