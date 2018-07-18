Syrian Troops ‘Approach Golan Heights’ After Key Advance In Daraa
By PanARMENIAN
The Syrian Arab Army (SAA) scored an important advance in southwest Syria on Monday, July 16, seizing the key hilltop of Tal Al-Harrah in northwest Daraa, Al-Masdar News says.
As a result of the advance, the Syrian army was able to secure the recently reconciled town of Al-Harrah, which is overlooked by its corresponding hilltop.
Anna News captured footage of the Syrian Army’s operation to capture Tal Al-Harrah, which was led by their elite Tiger Forces division.
The video shows how the Tiger Forces faced some resistance at Tal Al-Harrah before they were able to fully expel Hay’at Tahrir Al-Sham from the area.
According to a military source in Daraa, the Tiger Forces are now pushing towards the imperative town of Nabe Saker, which is located inside the Al-Quneitra Governorate.
The latest push by the Tiger Forces marks the first time that this Syrian military division has approached the Golan Heights near the Al-Quneitra Governorate.
|Enjoy the article? Then please consider donating today to ensure that Eurasia Review can continue to be able to provide similar content.