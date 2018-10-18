Brazil: Poll Suggests Bolsonaro Leading Haddad In Intended Votes

By ABr

Pollster Ibope released an opinion survey showing that Brazilian presidential hopeful Jair Bolsonaro, of the Social Liberal Party (PSL), has 52 percent of intended votes, while Fernando Haddad, of the Workers’ Party (PT), has 37 percent.

Undecided electors and voters who said they would cast a blank ballot add up to nine percent. Two percent did know know or refused to answer.

Considering valid votes only (blank, null, and undecided left out), the gap between Bolsonaro (59 percent) and Haddad (41 percent) is 18 percentage points.

This is the first Ibope poll for the second round of the vote. The survey heard 2,506 people on Saturday (Oct. 13) and Sunday (Oct. 14).The margin of error is plus or minus two points, with the confidence margin at 95 percent.