Abortion Is Dangerous For Women – OpEd

By William Donohue

Honest men and women know that abortion kills, but what about the dangers to women who elect to have one?



Last month, the CEO of Planned Parenthood Advocates of Ohio argued that “abortion is one of the safest medical procedures.” Not for the child it isn’t, but that was not her point: Iris Harvey was talking about women who undergo an abortion.



On January 16, the far-left wing website, rewire.com (it is cheering the end of the “anti-Christ,” meaning President Trump) called abortion “extremely safe,” maintaining that it “does not cause mental or physical health problems.”



The truth of the matter can be found by listening to what doctors who work in the Emergency Room have to say about abortion, not by swallowing the moonshine of pro-abortion activists.



Last year, I was contacted by Dr. W. Matt Zban, a well-respected emergency room physician from Charlotte, North Carolina. He relayed some disturbing news about his encounter with women who have had an abortion. Here is his first missive.



“I am an emergency room physician and see complications of abortion several times a year. Endometritis (uterine infection), sepsis (blood stream infection), pelvic pain, heavy vaginal bleeding, and death are all complications of legal abortion. Occasionally hysterectomies have to be performed following these complications.”



These women may very well die in New York State if Gov. Andrew Cuomo gets his way. He wants to allow non-physicians to perform abortions. None will be able to help women the way Dr. Zban has.



Here is Dr. Zban’s second email correspondence, sent to me on December 14, 2018.



“Approximately one week ago a young woman was sent to ER (from abortion clinic) as she was given too much sedation resulting in depressed consciousness, slow breathing and low blood pressure. Narcan was given to reverse the effect of the narcotic. She was approx. 15 weeks pregnant. She came w/no records from the clinic and when we called to get info on the patient and what happened the clinic would not respond. They created a complication and ‘washed their hands of it.’ We didn’t even know if the baby was still in her, or not.



“Their website said they closed at 2:00 p.m. and we started calling them at 12:45 p.m. Our nurse was on hold for 30 min w/o answer. We called more times and from different numbers (cell) and they did not answer.



“That said, this could happen at any medical office that performs sedation. It seems to occur notoriously more often from these clinics. It aggravates me when abortion advocates state that women don’t suffer physically and emotionally from abortion…not to mention the babies that are killed.”



Almost 40 years ago, Stanley Rothman from Smith College and others studied the media elite. They found that almost all the senior members of the elite media were abortion-rights advocates. If anything, matters have gotten worse. So don’t expect “60 Minutes” to interview Dr. Zban. The code of silence on this subject is astounding.