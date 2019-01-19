Sri Lanka: Rajapaksa Assumes Duties Of Opposition Leader

By Eurasia Review

Opposition Leader Mahinda Rajapaksa has assumed duties at the Opposition Leader’s Office in Colombo on Frida, said Ada Derana reporter..

According to political sources, former Opposition Leader TNA MP R. Sampanthan had not returned the office of Opposition Leader until recently. However, on January 8, Speaker Karu Jayasuriya informed the Parliament that the United People’s Freedom Party (UPFA) MP Mahinda Rajapaksa was accepted as the Leader of the Opposition.

Accordingly, Mahinda Rajapaksa assumed duties in the Opposition Leader position Friday.

Addressing a press conference afterwards, Rajapaksa said that he is back in office as the Opposition Leader and he would be committed to resolving the issues, not only of the people in the North and East, but of all Sri Lankans.