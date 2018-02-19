Tuesday, February 20, 2018
Pastor Apollo Quiboloy, founder and leader of the Kingdom of Jesus Christ, as pictured on the religious group's website. (ucanews.com photo)

Filipino ‘Appointed Son Of God’ Detained In Hawaii

A Filipino pastor dubbed by his followers as the “appointed son of God” was temporarily detained in Hawaii this week after authorities found US$350,000 in cash and rifle parts in his private plane.

Pastor Apollo Quiboloy, founder and leader of the Kingdom of Jesus Christ, was later released after U.S. citizen Felina Salinas, a follower of the pastor, claimed ownership of the cash.

He arrived back in the Philippines on Feb. 15 on board a commercial flight, leaving his private plane in, Honolulu, Hawaii.

Israelito Torreon, the pastor’s spokesman, denied a report that suggested US authorities were still holding the pastor was not true.

“I just talked to him a few minutes ago after he and his companions arrived in Manila,” Torreon said in a radio interview in Manila.

A TV report by Hawaii News Now said US Customs and Border enforcement agents boarded Quiboloy’s Cessna Citation Sovereign Plus aircraft on Feb. 13, and found the cash and gun parts.

Quiboloy, a long-time friend of Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte, has once offered his private jet and a helicopter for the president’s use. Duterte did not accept the offer.

UCAN

UCA News reports about the Catholic Church and subjects of interest to the Church in Asia. Through a daily service, UCA News covers lay activities, social work, protests, conflicts and stories on the faith lives of the millions of Catholics in Asia.

