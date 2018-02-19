Khamenei Urges Buildup Of Iran’s Defense Power

By Tasnim News Agency

Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyed Ali Khamenei called for efforts to maintain and boost Iran’s defense capabilities, hitting back at the enemies for disputing the country’s missile program.

“Without a moment of hesitation, the country must move to acquire whatever is necessary for defense, even if the whole world is opposed to it,” Ayatollah Khamenei said in Tehran on Sunday, addressing a group of people from the northwestern city of Tabriz.

Describing plans to develop and renovate Iran’s defense strategies and equipment as a top priority, the Leader said while nukes and weapons of mass destruction are deemed Haram (religiously forbidden), the Islamic Republic will “vigorously” keep gaining whatever else it may need for defense.

Ayatollah Khamenei then took a swipe at the enemies that threaten humanity with their arms but still oppose Iran’s missile power, saying the adversaries seek to disarm the Iranian nation to bully it.

The Leader then pointed to economy as another top priority for Iran in the current circumstances, reiterating that the ‘Resistance Economy’ plan does not reject links with the international community or foreign investment, but puts the focus on internal capacities and reliance on the Iranian nation.

Warning against reliance on foreign powers and the Western measures obstructing the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), Ayatollah Khamenei added, “We saw the result of reliance on foreigners in the JCPOA case and trusted them in the nuclear negotiations process, but we did not gain any benefit.”

The Leader further hailed officials, particularly Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif, for appropriate responses to the “US viciousness” and to Europe’s unstable policies when it comes to implementation of the JCPOA, the nuclear agreement between Iran and the Group 5+1 (Russia, China, the US, Britain, France and Germany).

Imam Khamenei has repeatedly stressed the need for strengthening the country’s military power and called on the Armed Forces to maintain a high level of preparedness.

In October 2017, the Leader categorically rejected the idea of negotiations on Iran’s defense power, stressing that the country will press ahead with the plans to boost its might and build up its defense capabilities.