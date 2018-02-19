UAE Intercepts Houthi Missile Fired Toward Mokha In Yemen

By Arab News

The UAE armed forces, operating within the Saudi-led Arab Coalition, on Sunday intercepted a ballistic missile launched by the Iranian-backed Houthi militia.

The missile, which was intercepted by the UAE’s Patriot Missile Defense System, was fired toward Mokha in the Taiz governorate, according to UAE state news agency WAM.

The coalition fighters also destroyed a ballistic missile launchpad belonging to the Houthis near Hodeidah airport, where rebels were preparing to launch a missile.

Yemen’s National Army forces also made progress in regaining control of the territory, following a collapse among the Houthi ranks and mass retreats by militants, WAM reported.

Meanwhile, coalition forces continued to attack strongholds of the Houthi militias and conduct air raids on vital areas between Hays and Al-Jarrahi in the south of Hodeidah governorate on Yemen’s Red Sea Coast.

The raids led to numerous lives lost and damaged the Houthi equipment, as the forces loyal to the legitimate Yemeni government blocked their attempts to infiltrate liberated areas.

An official source from the Yemeni Resistance told WAM that the Arab Coalition Forces carried out air raids last night on areas where militias were gathering in Al-Hameli, Mawza District, and east of Khalid bin Al Walid camp, destroying their military equipment and weapons.

The source added that the Arab Coalition Forces are still clearing pockets of Houthi militias in areas between eastern Mokha and Hays, while highlighting the violations and crimes carried out by the militias.

The UAE Armed Forces are providing military and logistical support to ground, air and maritime operations, as part of the Arab Coalition Forces.