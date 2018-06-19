Sri Lanka: Boating Industry To Reach $100 Million In 2018

By Eurasia Review

The Sri Lankan boating industry is expected to generate USD 100 million worth of business this year as against USD 97 million recorded in 2017. In addition to this, under the national strategy of the boating industry, it is expected to generate USD 250 million worth of business by 2020 from this sector, said Boat Building Technology Improvement Institute Sri Lanka, Managing Director Gamini B. Herath. He expressed these views speaking at a press conference held to announce the upcoming Boat Show and Boating Festival 2018.

Minister of Development Strategies and International Trade, Malik Samarawickrama also speaking at the event said that the government is setting up boating facilities in Mirissa and Koggala areas to further boost industry activities and expressed hope that these two facilities will be operational very soon.

The sixth edition of South Asia’s most focused and the largest international Boat Show and Boating festival 2018 will be held from October 26-28 at the Galle Yacht Marina of the Port of Galle. This event is being organized by the Boat Building Technology Development Institute and Sri Lanka Export Development Board in association with the Ministry of Development Strategies and International Trade, Ministry of Industry and Commerce and Ministry of Ports and Shipping.

The main objective of the festival is to showcase Sri Lanka’s capabilities in recreational boating and yachting , nautical tourism, boat building and related services for exports and local markets.This year’s event will comprise 80 stalls which include 60 indoor stalls and 20 outdoor display slots and on water display of yachts and boats as well.

The exhibition will also see the participation of large number of buyers and visitors, boating enthusiasts, and industry professionals from countries such as India, Singapore, Seychelles, the Maldives, South Korea, Belgium, Middle East, Germany, Holland, and UK.

With a view to attracting the younger age groups towards boating, in addition to the boat and ship building sector, water sports events geared to the younger generation including wake boarding, water skiing, jet ski racing, wind surfing, try a boat event run by sailing clubs, fashion show linked to a nautical theme, classic car rally and display, Sri Lanka cultural display especially those linked to the sea, events for school children, nautical tourism, ocean academy, sun and sand festivals will be added.