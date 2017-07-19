The Dangerous Rush To Prosecute Donald Trump And His Associates – OpEd

No, no, no, no, and no, responds George Washington University Law Professor Jonathan Turley to the calls, arising out of the “Russiagate” fixation, to prosecute President Donald Trump and his campaign and presidential administration associates for a list of crimes — treason, espionage, conspiracy to commit a crime, obstruction of justice, and election fraud.

Considering each crime in turn in a Tuesday The Hill editorial, Turley finds the basis for the accusation lacking in each case. Further, Turley warns that “broadening the scope of the criminal code and handing the government wider discretion in criminalizing speech and associations” in order to take down Trump and his associates carries great danger.

The danger arises in part from creating expanded power for future presidents to use. Turley explains:

As satisfying as it may be to ‘get after the Donald’ or his progeny, the engorged criminal code that would be left would then be handed to the next president. That president would then have a less obstructed range for the investigation of opponents and critics.

Read Turley’s insightful editorial here.

Turley describes in his editorial a discussion in the 1966 movie A Man for All Seasons that culminates with Thomas More declaring: “Yes, I’d give the Devil benefit of law for my own safety’s sake.” You can watch here that excellently performed discussion.



This article was published by RonPaul Institute.