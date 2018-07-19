Iraqi, Kurdish Troops Clear Islamic State Safe Haven

By Eurasia Review

Iraqi forces, including peshmerga troops, conducted coordinated clearance operations July 16 to eliminate the Islamic State of Iraq and Syria presence in Iraq, Combined Joint Task Force Operation Inherent Resolve officials announced earlier this week.

Iraqi forces, with coalition support, successfully cleared a ISIS safe haven in the region of the Makhmour Mountains.

“Our partners fought valiantly today as they continue to remove remaining elements of a savage enemy from their country,” said Army Maj. Gen. James Jarrard, commander of Special Operations Joint Task Force Operation Inherent Resolve.

“This action proves the enemy cannot hide. Our partners are well trained and they will continue to find [ISIS] terrorists wherever they are. We are proud to work alongside these highly professional and brave forces, who have sacrificed so much in this fight.”

The coalition, the world’s largest with 72 nations and five international organizations, is committed to working by, with, and through partner forces to achieve the lasting defeat of ISIS, and to help to set the conditions for a secure and stable Iraq and Syria.