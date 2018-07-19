Russian Navy Transports More Military Equipment To Syria

By Fars News Agency

The Russian Navy was photographed sailing through the Bosphorous Strait this week en route to the Syrian port-city of Tartus.

Yoruk Isik of the Bosphorous Post reported that the Panama flag Ro-Ro Varyag cargo ship was spotted transiting the Bosphorous Strait, while carrying a large amount of military equipment.

Isik added that the military equipment was likely technical military cargo and ammunition.

The Russian Navy often delivers military equipment to the Syrian Armed Forces via the latter’s port-city of Tartus in Western Syria.

While it has withdrawn several air assets and military personnel, Russia still provides a large quantity of supplies to Syria via its cargo ships.