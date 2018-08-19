Iran Plans To Unveil New Fighter Jet Soon

By Fars News Agency

Iranian Defense Minister Brigadier General Amir Hatami announced on Sunday that the country plans to unveil a new warplane on coming days, adding that the home-made version of the sophisticated Russian S-300 missile defense system, dubbed as Bavar (Belief) 373, will also go into operation soon.

“A plane which has gone through different tests will be showcased in a flight on the Defense Industry Day (August 22) and people will witness the flight of the fighter jet which performs close-support sorties and they will witness the parts that have been used to manufacture it,” General Hatami said in an interview with the state TV on Saturday night.

He added that the home-made Bavar 373 missile shield has passed final tests and will be delivered to the Armed Forces soon, noting that Iran is also capable of exporting such defense equipment.

General Hatami also said Iran’s priority is developing its missile power, adding, “We will maintain and enhance our defense power with all our power. This is based on wisdom. We do not have any way but this. They (the US and its allies) want to disarm us.”

He stressed that Iran acts within the framework of active deterrence, saying, “Iran has never invaded any country but if anyone threatens our security, he/she will receive a firm response.”

Iran designed and developed its own version of the S-300 missile shield after the Russians shrugged off delivery of their advanced missile defense system to Iran on the pretext of the UN Security Council sanctions.

The Iranian version has superior features over the original Russian model as it enjoys increased mobility, agility and reduced launch-preparation time.

Iranian commanders has said that Bavar 373 traces and intercepts high-altitude targets similar to its original Russian model.