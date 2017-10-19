Saudi Arabia: Princess Reema Opens New Gym For Women
Princess Reema Bint Bandar Bin Sultan, president of the Community Sports Union, has opened the newest Studio 5 gym in Jeddah, which is based on electronic registration and scheduling sport sessions.
The princess seeks to encourage women to exercise in order to maintain a healthy lifestyle.
Studio 5 is the latest women’s gym in Jeddah. It is based on choosing the time of classes through electronic registration. The gym offers its subscribers a special electronic account for each participant in which they can monitor the number of classes they participate in and determine the appropriate dates and times.
On October 13, Turki Al-Sheikh, president of the Saudi Olympic Committee, issued a decree appointing Princess Reema Bint Bandar as president of the Saudi Federation for Community Sports, as the first woman to head a sports federation in Saudi Arabia.
Enjoy the article?
Did you find this article informative? Please consider contributing to Eurasia Review, as we are truly independent and do not receive financial support from any institution, corporation or organization.