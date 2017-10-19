Saudi Princess Reema bint Bandar bin Sultan. Photo Credit: Youtube/Misk Global ForumSaudi Princess Reema bint Bandar bin Sultan. Photo Credit: Youtube/Misk Global Forum

Saudi Arabia: Princess Reema Opens New Gym For Women

Princess Reema Bint Bandar Bin Sultan, president of the Community Sports Union, has opened the newest Studio 5 gym in Jeddah, which is based on electronic registration and scheduling sport sessions.

The princess seeks to encourage women to exercise in order to maintain a healthy lifestyle.

Studio 5 is the latest women’s gym in Jeddah. It is based on choosing the time of classes through electronic registration. The gym offers its subscribers a special electronic account for each participant in which they can monitor the number of classes they participate in and determine the appropriate dates and times.

On October 13, Turki Al-Sheikh, president of the Saudi Olympic Committee, issued a decree appointing Princess Reema Bint Bandar as president of the Saudi Federation for Community Sports, as the first woman to head a sports federation in Saudi Arabia.

