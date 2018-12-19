ISSN 2330-717X
Wednesday, December 19, 2018
Latest:

Eurasia Review

A Journal of Analysis and News

Alireza Beiranvand

Alireza Beiranvand

1 Entertainment 

Iran’s Beiranvand, Jahanbakhsh Nominated For BFA 2018

Tasnim News Agency 0 Comments

By

Iran national football team and Persepolis goalkeeper Alireza Beiranvand and Iran and Brighton winger Alireza Jahanbakhsh have been nominated for the “Best Footballer in Asia 2018 (BFA 2018)”.

In a World Cup year there are always going to be a number of players who impressed on the global stage, which is the perfect place to forge or improve reputations.

Beiranvand was a standout in Russia. The goalkeeper starred as Iran came close to getting out of a tough group containing Spain, Portugal and Morocco. The Team Melli No. 1 also played a major part in Persepolis reaching the final of the Champions League for the first time since the tournament started in 2003.

Compatriot Jahanbakhsh did not quite have the World Cup that was expected, but – in the first place –  it was his brilliant performances for AZ Alkmaar in the Eredivisie that lifted those expectations to stratospheric levels as he ended the 2017-18 season as the league’s top scorer – an amazing achievement especially considering he plays primarily as a winger.

The 24-man shortlist for the Best Footballer in Asia 2018 shortlisted by Titan Sports.


Enjoy the article? Then please consider donating today to ensure that Eurasia Review can continue to be able to provide similar content.

Tasnim News Agency

Tasnim News Agency

Tasnim News Agency is a private news agency in Iran launched in 2012. Its purpose is to cover a variety of political, social, economic and international subjects along with other fields

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

CLOSE

Please .... help

 

       Your contributions help keep Eurasia Review up and running. We do not receive financial support from any institution, corporation or organization.

       We are truly independent.

       Please consider donating today. Click here to donate:


 

CLOSE