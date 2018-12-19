ISSN 2330-717X
Wednesday, December 19, 2018
Latest:

Eurasia Review

A Journal of Analysis and News

Sri Lanka's Mahinda Rajapakse. Photo by Nader Daoud, Wikipedia Commons.

Sri Lanka's Mahinda Rajapakse. Photo by Nader Daoud, Wikipedia Commons.

1 World News 

Sri Lanka: Mahinda Rajapaksa Recognised As Opposition Leader

Eurasia Review 0 Comments

By

The Speaker of Sri Lanka’s Parliament Karu Jayasuriya has recognised UPFA MP Mahinda Rajapaksa as the Leader of the Opposition. Meanwhile UPFA General Secretary Mahinda Amaraweera has been accepted as the new Chief Opposition Whip.

This was announced by the Speaker following the commencement of parliamentary proceeding today (18).The parliamentary group of the United People’s Freedom Alliance (UPFA) decided to nominate former President Mahinda Rajapaksa to the position of Opposition Leader.

The decision was reached during the UPFA parliamentary group meeting held Wednesday which was chaired by President Maithripala Sirisena. The UPFA had said it will not be joining the UNP-led government and would sit in the opposition.

That had made the UPFA the largest opposition party in the Parliament, meaning the Opposition Leader post previously held by Tamil National Alliance (TNA) leader, R. Sampanthan, transferred to the UPFA.


Enjoy the article? Then please consider donating today to ensure that Eurasia Review can continue to be able to provide similar content.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

CLOSE

Please .... help

 

       Your contributions help keep Eurasia Review up and running. We do not receive financial support from any institution, corporation or organization.

       We are truly independent.

       Please consider donating today. Click here to donate:


 

CLOSE