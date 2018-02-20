Backstreet Boys Back To Dubai To Perform In ‘Blended’

By Arab News

The one and only Backstreet Boys group will be coming to Dubai to perform at the city’s Blended Music Festival, local reports said Monday.

The history’s best-selling boy band will perform at Dubai Media City Amphitheater on April 20.

They have been performing arena dates across North America and Europe, in addition to a joint tour with their musical forefathers New Kids on the Block.

Through their official website, the five-member band are offering meet-and-greet packages, where fans will be able to take pictures with the Boys for an additional $250 (Dh918) on top of the ticket price. Ticket prices range from Dh350 to Dh995.

Established in Orlando, Florida in 1993, the American boy band was one of the defining pop groups of the era, known for their vocal harmonies and R&B influence.

The group’s members include AJ McLean, Howie D., Nick Carter, Kevin Richardson and Brian Littrell and they are known for hits like “I Want It That Way,” “Everybody (Backstreet’s Back),” “Larger Than Life” and “As Long As You Love Me.”