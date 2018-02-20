Wednesday, February 21, 2018
Spain's Economic Affairs Minister Luis de Guindos and his Italian colleague Pier Carlo Padoan,, during the last Eurogroup meeting. Photo: European Council

ECB Vice Presidency: Eurogroup Support Spain’s Luis De Guindos

The Eurogroup on Monday gave its support to the candidacy of Luis de Guindos for the position of Vice President of the European Central Bank (ECB).

The recommendation to the European Council, composed of the heads of state and government, should be formally adopted by the Council on February 20.

On this basis, the European Council will request opinions from both the European Parliament and the Governing Council of the ECB. It is then expected to adopt its final decision at its meeting of  March 22-23.

The new Vice President will replace Vítor Constâncio as of June 1, 2018. He will serve a non-renewable 8-year term.

