Iran: Zarif Decries US Presence In Syria

By Tasnim News Agency

Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif slammed the US government’s ‘uncalculated’ policy towards Syria and the dire consequences of American military presence in the Arab country.

Speaking to reporters upon his arrival in Moscow for the annual Valdai Club Middle East Conference, Zarif denounced US activities in Syria, particularly the most recent and “very dangerous” stage of its presence in the Arab country.

The US is in Syria with an ‘uncalculated’ policy and is trying to occupy parts of the Syrian territory, he warned.

The top Iranian diplomat further lashed out at Washington for its “short-sighted and instrumental employment of certain minorities in Syria as its infantry.”

He warned that such a US strategy would have long-term effects on the Syrian public opinion, lead to internal tensions in Syria, and could also fuel some dangerous regional tensions.

Zarif has joined politicians and experts from more than 30 countries to attend the annual Valdai Club Middle East Conference.

The two-day conference includes eight sessions dedicated to various Middle East-related issues, including Russia’s regional role, the post-war reconstruction of Syria, the prospects of settlement of the Palestinian-Israeli conflict and the situation in Yemen, the mechanisms of providing assistance to Libya, and resolving the Kurdish issue, according to the club’s website