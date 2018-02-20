Wednesday, February 21, 2018
File photo of Arrow 2 missile test. Photo: US Navy News Service

US-Israel Test Arrow 3 Missile Defense System Successfully

The US Missile Defense Agency and the Israel Missile Defense Organization said Monday that they successfully completed a flight test of the Arrow 3 weapons system that is designed to defend against ballistic missiles outside of the atmosphere.

The test was conducted at a test site in central Israel and was led by Israel Aerospace Industries, in collaboration with the Israeli air force.

The Missile Defense Agency, as system co-developer, supported the test.

The Arrow 3 weapons system is a major part of Israel’s multilayered defense array. This array is based on four layers; Iron Dome and David’s Sling, and the Arrow 2 and Arrow 3 systems. The success of this test is a major milestone in the operational capabilities of Israel and its ability to defend itself against current and future threats in the region.

Arrow 3 interceptors were delivered to the Israeli air force in January 2017 for operational use.

