De Mistura Meets Officials In Geneva For Syrian Constitutional Committee
Staffan de Mistura, the UN special envoy for Syria, on Tuesday met with senior Turkish, Russian, and Iranian officials towards the establishment of a constitutional committee for the war-battered country.
The delegations entered the UN at Geneva on Tuesday morning for the closed-door meeting — expected to continue until noon — to facilitate the establishment of a constitutional committee for Syria.
The Syrian regime has conveyed a list of 50 names for the constitutional committee, and an opposition list is coming.
“We are focusing on moving forward on a constitutional committee and that’s our purpose, there are many other things that are important but this is the one we’re focusing on,” de Mistura told reporters last week.
