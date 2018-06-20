ISSN 2330-717X
Wednesday, June 20, 2018
Latest:

Eurasia Review

A Journal of Analysis and News

Location of Syria. Source: CIA World Factbook.

Location of Syria. Source: CIA World Factbook.
1 World News 

Syrian Army Convoy Heading South For Daraa Offensive

PanARMENIAN 0 Comments

By

The largest convoy for the Syrian Army has just been filmed en route to the country’s south for the long-awaited Daraa assault amid US warnings, Al-Masdar News reports.

The convoy, led by Brigadier General Suheil al-Hassan aka The Tiger, includes armored vehicles, T-72 and T-90 tanks, MLR launchers, artillery and machinegun-equipped vehicles.

On the field, the Syrian Army pounded, with heavy artillery, several villages and towns of Lajat area located to the north and northwest of the provincial capital.

Reinforcements pour into the battleground in spite of US warning the Syrian government of launching the attack.

The Syrian government has vowed to retake all rebel-held areas in the southern province while offering militants a chance to accept an evacuation deal.


Enjoy the article? Then please consider donating today to ensure that Eurasia Review can continue to be able to provide similar content.

PanARMENIAN

PanARMENIAN

PanARMENIAN Network is the first Armenian online news and analytical agency and one of the most cited Armenian informational resources worldwide.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

CLOSE

We need your help

 

       Your contributions help keep Eurasia Review up and running. We do not receive financial support from any institution, corporation or organization.

       We are truly independent.

       Please consider donating today. Click here to donate:


 

CLOSE