ISSN 2330-717X
Wednesday, June 20, 2018
Latest:

Eurasia Review

A Journal of Analysis and News

Football players for Japan celebrate in 1-2 victory over Colombia in 2018 World Cup. Photo Credit: Tasnim News Agency.

Football players for Japan celebrate in 1-2 victory over Colombia in 2018 World Cup. Photo Credit: Tasnim News Agency.
1 Entertainment World News 

World Cup: Japan Upsets Colombia In Historic 1-2 Win

Tasnim News Agency 0 Comments

By

In catching Colombia cold at the Mordovia Arena, Japan earned their first ever win over Los Cafeteros, avenging their 4-1 defeat to the same opponents at Brazil 2014, and picked up three precious points in their bid to advance from Group H.

The game began at a frenetic pace, with Japan forcing a penalty that led to a red card for Colombia defender Carlos Sanchez allowing Shinji Kagawa to put the Asian side ahead from the spot.

Cafetero coach Jose Pekerman shuffled his pack to give his side a chance of overcoming their numerical disadvantage and getting back into the game.

Battling for every ball, Colombia captain Radamel Falcao earned the free-kick from which Juan Quintero equalised before half-time, Fifa.com reporterd.

Japan dominated the second half, creating a series of chances before Yuya Osako headed in the winner from a set-piece.

This time there was to be no comeback, despite the arrival of James Rodriguez and Carlos Bacca on the pitch and a valiant late push by Los Cafeteros.


Enjoy the article? Then please consider donating today to ensure that Eurasia Review can continue to be able to provide similar content.

Tasnim News Agency

Tasnim News Agency

Tasnim News Agency is a private news agency in Iran launched in 2012. Its purpose is to cover a variety of political, social, economic and international subjects along with other fields

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

CLOSE

We need your help

 

       Your contributions help keep Eurasia Review up and running. We do not receive financial support from any institution, corporation or organization.

       We are truly independent.

       Please consider donating today. Click here to donate:


 

CLOSE