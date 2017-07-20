Average Number Of Foreign Citizens Registered With Spanish Social Security System Stands At 1,875,413

The number of foreign workers rose by 13,822. The largest groups of foreign workers come from Romania (340,086), Morocco (230,470), Italy (100,816), China (99,437) and Ecuador (71,104).

The average number of foreign workers registered with the Spanish Social Security system stood at 1,875,413 in June. A month-on-month rise of 0.74% was posted, equivalent to 13,822 more workers. The year-on-year rate of foreign workers rose by 7.3%, 127,612 more workers than in June 2016.

The highest figures for foreign workers contributing to the Social Security system correspond to Romania (340,086), Morocco (230,470), Italy (100,816), China (99,437) and Ecuador (71.104). These countries are followed by the United Kingdom (65,360), Bulgaria (60,204), Colombia (56,629) and Bolivia (50,431).

In month-on-month terms, the number of foreign National Insurance contributors rose in all autonomous regions and cities, except Andalusia (down 10.17%), the Region of Murcia (down 5.38%), Navarre (down 0.46%), the Region of Valencia (down 0.26%), La Rioja (down 0.19%) and Melilla (down 0.92%).

The figures posted for June show that 1,074,995 of the total foreign citizens registered with the Spanish Social Security system are from countries outside of the European Union, while the remaining 800,418 are from EU countries.

The majority of foreign citizens are registered under the General Regime: 1,572,877 in total, a figure that includes the Special System for Agricultural Workers (224,327) and the Special System for Domestic Workers (186,121). This is followed by the Special Regime for Self-Employed Workers (297,601), the Special Regime for Seamen (4,789) and the Special Regime for Coal Workers (146).

Of the total foreign citizens in the system in June, 1,043,979 are men and 831,434 are women.