King Salman Orders Arrest Of Abusive Saudi Prince

Riyadh Police have arrested a member of the Saudi royal family who abused citizens verbally and physically in a widely spread video that went viral over the past few days.

The arrest came at the orders of Saudi King Salman who issued an immediate warrant for Prince Saud bin Abdulaziz bin Musaed bin Saud bin Abdulaziz Al Saud and the imprisonment of all those involved in abusive behavior towards citizens.

According to local media reports which broke over night, the Saudi king’s orders state that none of the accused are released until the testimonies of the victims and violators are heard, and a court ruling is issued.

The king’s orders stressed that the law must apply to everyone, and that equal protection to all is granted under the law, regardless of their status.

Many Saudis celebrated the news as they shared leaked videos of what seems to be the arrest of Prince Saud late last night.

Over the past few days, disturbing footage showing abusive actions committed by Prince Saud and a number of associates were widely spread and have triggered angry reactions.

This is not the first time legal action is swiftly and publicly taken against a member of the Saudi royal family.

Last October, the Ministry of Interior said Prince Turki bin Saud bin Turki bin Saud Al-Kabeer was executed on Tuesday in Riyadh for killing Adel bin Suleiman bin Abdulkareem Al-Muhaimeed, a fellow Saudi citizen.

According to a ministry statement at the time, the prince shot to death Al-Muhaimeed during a mass brawl.