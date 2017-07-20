Saudi Arabia's King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud. Photo Credit: US Secretary of Defense, Wikipedia Commons.Saudi Arabia's King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud. Photo Credit: US Secretary of Defense, Wikipedia Commons.

1 World News 

King Salman Orders Arrest Of Abusive Saudi Prince

Arab News 0 Comment , , ,

By

Riyadh Police have arrested a member of the Saudi royal family who abused citizens verbally and physically in a widely spread video that went viral over the past few days.

The arrest came at the orders of Saudi King Salman who issued an immediate warrant for Prince Saud bin Abdulaziz bin Musaed bin Saud bin Abdulaziz Al Saud and the imprisonment of all those involved in abusive behavior towards citizens.

According to local media reports which broke over night, the Saudi king’s orders state that none of the accused are released until the testimonies of the victims and violators are heard, and a court ruling is issued.

The king’s orders stressed that the law must apply to everyone, and that equal protection to all is granted under the law, regardless of their status.

Many Saudis celebrated the news as they shared leaked videos of what seems to be the arrest of Prince Saud late last night.

Over the past few days, disturbing footage showing abusive actions committed by Prince Saud and a number of associates were widely spread and have triggered angry reactions.

This is not the first time legal action is swiftly and publicly taken against a member of the Saudi royal family.

Last October, the Ministry of Interior said Prince Turki bin Saud bin Turki bin Saud Al-Kabeer was executed on Tuesday in Riyadh for killing Adel bin Suleiman bin Abdulkareem Al-Muhaimeed, a fellow Saudi citizen.

According to a ministry statement at the time, the prince shot to death Al-Muhaimeed during a mass brawl.

Enjoy the article?

Did you find this article informative? Please consider contributing to Eurasia Review, as we are truly independent and do not receive financial support from any institution, corporation or organization.


 

Arab News

Arab News

Arab News is Saudi Arabia's first English-language newspaper. It was founded in 1975 by Hisham and Mohammed Ali Hafiz. Today, it is one of 29 publications produced by Saudi Research & Publishing Company (SRPC), a subsidiary of Saudi Research & Marketing Group (SRMG).

You May Also Like

Sri Lanka's Maithripala Sirisena. Source: Sri Lanka government.

Sri Lanka: Sirisena Says Elections Most Peaceful In Nation’s History

Eurasia Review 0

Clinton On US-Bangladesh Cooperation – Transcript

Eurasia Review 0
Location of Paraguay. Source: CIA World Factbook.

Paraguay: Culture, Faith And Politics – OpEd

Peter Tase 1

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

CLOSE

We Need Your Support

 

Eurasia Review does not receive financial support from any institution, corporation or organization. We are truly independent.

Your contributions allow Eurasia Review to continue operating. Please consider donating today.


 

Signup for Eurasia Review's FREE newsletter

Eurasia Review
CLOSE