Iran's Hassan Rohani. Photo by BotMultichillT, Wikipedia Commons.Iran's Hassan Rouhani. Photo by BotMultichillT, Wikipedia Commons.

1 World News 

Rouhani Says US Sanctions Defy Spirit Of Nuclear Deal, Iran To Respond

Al Bawaba News 0 Comment , , , ,

By

Following US sanctions on 18 Iranian individuals and entities on Tuesday, AFP report that Iranian President Rouhani says Tehran will “respond appropriately”, whilst remaining committed to its nuclear deal with world powers.

The US administration imposed new sanctions on Iran on Tuesday over its ballistic missile program, claiming that “malign activities” from Iran in the Middle East outweigh any “positive contributions” coming from nuclear deal in 2015.

Speaking on Iranian state television, Rouhani said that “Some of the actions of the Americans are against the spirit and even the letter of the (nuclear accord). We shall resist these plans and actions.”

Original source

Enjoy the article?

Did you find this article informative? Please consider contributing to Eurasia Review, as we are truly independent and do not receive financial support from any institution, corporation or organization.


 

Al Bawaba News

Al Bawaba News

Al Bawaba provides top stories and breaking news about the Middle East and the world. The Al Bawaba network consists of several web portals and media platforms.

You May Also Like

Location of Pakistan. Source: CIA World Factbook.

Iran-Saudi Tensions: Pakistan The Peacemaker? – Analysis

Monish Gulati 1

Hamas, Iran Deny Any Connection To Israeli Raid In Sudan

Al Bawaba News 0
Crude oil production outages and Brent crude oil price. Source: EIA

EIA’s Global Crude Supply Outlook Considers Planned And Unplanned Production Outages – Analysis

EIA 0

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

CLOSE

We Need Your Support

 

Eurasia Review does not receive financial support from any institution, corporation or organization. We are truly independent.

Your contributions allow Eurasia Review to continue operating. Please consider donating today.


 

Signup for Eurasia Review's FREE newsletter

Eurasia Review
CLOSE