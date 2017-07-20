Rouhani Says US Sanctions Defy Spirit Of Nuclear Deal, Iran To Respond

Following US sanctions on 18 Iranian individuals and entities on Tuesday, AFP report that Iranian President Rouhani says Tehran will “respond appropriately”, whilst remaining committed to its nuclear deal with world powers.

The US administration imposed new sanctions on Iran on Tuesday over its ballistic missile program, claiming that “malign activities” from Iran in the Middle East outweigh any “positive contributions” coming from nuclear deal in 2015.

Speaking on Iranian state television, Rouhani said that “Some of the actions of the Americans are against the spirit and even the letter of the (nuclear accord). We shall resist these plans and actions.”

