Russia, US In Talks To Create Cyber Security Working Group

Moscow and Washington are in talks to create a joint cyber security working group, a Russian news agency has reported, according to The Independent.

In its report, RIA news agency cited Russia’s special envoy on cyber security, Andrey Krutskikh.

“Different proposals are being exchanged and are being studied, nobody is avoiding the need for negotiations and contacts,” Krutskikh said, according to the agency.

“There is no need to overdramatise the working process, it is underway without doubts, it is difficult taking into account the US realities, but this is more of the issue of the US administration, not ours.”

Last week, Russia said Donald Trump and Vladimir Putin had discussed forming a group on cyber security.

After their meeting at the G20 summit in Hamburg, Trump tweeted: “Putin and I discussed forming an impenetrable cyber security unit so that election hacking, and many other negative things, will be guarded and safe.”