Spain’s Football Association Chief Angel Villar Arrested In Corruption Probe

Spain’s Guardia Civil arrested on Tuesday Ángel María Villar, the president of the Spanish soccer federation (RFEF) and a FIFA vice president, as part of a probe into corruption and possible “irregularities” during his management.

Besides arresting Villar, the Guardia Civil said it also arrested the president’s son and two other officials.

Specifically, the investigation is looking into the RFEF’s finances under Villar, and the possibility of corruption and the falsifying of documents.

The investigation began in 2016, the Guardia Civil said, and involves allegations that Villar might have arranged soccer matches for Spain’s national team that led to business deals that benefited his son.