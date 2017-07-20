Sri Lanka bans Tobacco, Areca nut based productsSri Lanka bans Tobacco and Areca nut based products

1 Health 

Sri Lanka Bans Tobacco, Areca Nut Based Products

Eurasia Review 0 Comment , , , ,

By

Centre for Research in Oral Cancer Director Professor W.M. Tilakaratne said that all products containing tobacco and areca nut are banned as of Wednesday in Sri Lanka.

Tilakaratne announced the ban at a press briefing at the Government Information Centre in Colombo on Tuesday.

The amended Tobacco Products Regulations Act, Gazetted on September 1, 2016 bans the manufacture, import, and sale of smokeless tobacco products, e-cigarettes containing tobacco, and flavoured, coloured, or sweetened cigarettes.

With this, the sale, manufacture, promotion and importation of products including tobacco and areca nut will be banned, Prof W.M. Tilakaratne said.

Furthermore he said that selling betel with smokeless tobacco and areca nut is banned and strict action will be taken against tobacco products such as ‘Babul’, ‘Pampara’ and ‘Bita’.

He said that these decisions were made with the rise of death relating to oral cancer in Sri Lanka.

Around four people die in Sri Lanka per day, of diseases related to chewing tobacco, he said.

Tilakaratne also said that oral cancer is the most common type of cancer in Sri Lanka.

Enjoy the article?

Did you find this article informative? Please consider contributing to Eurasia Review, as we are truly independent and do not receive financial support from any institution, corporation or organization.


 

You May Also Like

This is a transmission electron micrograph (TEM) of Zika virus, which is a member of the family Flaviviridae. Virus particles are 40 nm in diameter, with an outer envelope, and an inner dense core. Photo Credit: CDC/ Cynthia Goldsmith, Wikipedia Commons.

Uncovered New Facets Of Zika-Related Birth Defects

Eurasia Review 0
Map of the China-Pakistan CPEC roadway network. Credit: Government of Pakistan, Wikipedia Commons.

CPEC: Views Of The Business Community In Pakistan – OpEd

Jyotishman Bhagawati* 0

Afghanistan Imbroglio And The Chinese Windfall Dream – Analysis

SAAG 0

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

CLOSE

We Need Your Support

 

Eurasia Review does not receive financial support from any institution, corporation or organization. We are truly independent.

Your contributions allow Eurasia Review to continue operating. Please consider donating today.


 

Signup for Eurasia Review's FREE newsletter

Eurasia Review
CLOSE