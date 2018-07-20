Saudi Arabia: Defense Forces Intercept Missile Fired By Houthis At Jazan

By Arab News

Saudi Arabia’s air defense forces intercepted a missile fired toward the city of Jazan by Houthi militia at 10:50 a.m. local time on Thursday.

The spokesman of the Saudi-led coalition fighting the Houthi militia in Yemen Turki Al-Maliki said the missile was fired from the Yemeni city of Saadah, targeting residential areas occupied by civilians.

The missile was intercepted and destroyed, no injuries were reported, Saudi Press Agency said.

Al-Maliki added: “This hostile action by the Houthi militia proves the Iranian regime’s continued involvement in supporting the rebels with qualitative capabilities in clear and explicit defiance of UN resolutions 2216 and 2231 that aim to safeguard the security of Saudi Arabia and the international community.”