ISSN 2330-717X
Friday, July 20, 2018
Latest:

Eurasia Review

A Journal of Analysis and News

Yemen tests new ballistic missile. Photo Credit: Tasnim News Agency.

Yemen tests new ballistic missile. Photo Credit: Tasnim News Agency.

1 World News 

Saudi Arabia: Defense Forces Intercept Missile Fired By Houthis At Jazan

Arab News 0 Comments

By

Saudi Arabia’s air defense forces intercepted a missile fired toward the city of Jazan by Houthi militia at 10:50 a.m. local time on Thursday.

The spokesman of the Saudi-led coalition fighting the Houthi militia in Yemen Turki Al-Maliki said the missile was fired from the Yemeni city of Saadah, targeting residential areas occupied by civilians.

The missile was intercepted and destroyed, no injuries were reported, Saudi Press Agency said.
Al-Maliki added: “This hostile action by the Houthi militia proves the Iranian regime’s continued involvement in supporting the rebels with qualitative capabilities in clear and explicit defiance of UN resolutions 2216 and 2231 that aim to safeguard the security of Saudi Arabia and the international community.”


Enjoy the article? Then please consider donating today to ensure that Eurasia Review can continue to be able to provide similar content.

Arab News

Arab News

Arab News is Saudi Arabia's first English-language newspaper. It was founded in 1975 by Hisham and Mohammed Ali Hafiz. Today, it is one of 29 publications produced by Saudi Research & Publishing Company (SRPC), a subsidiary of Saudi Research & Marketing Group (SRMG).

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

CLOSE

Have Your Donated?

 

       Your contributions help keep Eurasia Review up and running. We do not receive financial support from any institution, corporation or organization.

       We are truly independent.

       Please consider donating today. Click here to donate:


 

CLOSE