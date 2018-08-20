Pakistan: PM Khan Says Need To ‘Galvanize’ Ties With Sri Lanka

By Eurasia Review

Newly elected Prime Minister of Pakistan, Imran Khan has highlighted the need to galvanize bilateral relations with Sri Lanka in all spheres, Pakistan Today reported on Sunday. Prime Minister Khan has expressed these views to his Sri Lankan counterpart Ranil Wickremesinghe when the latter called him to congratulate.

PM Khan’s office media wing in a press release said he had noted that while both countries enjoyed strong and friendly ties, there was a need to galvanize the bilateral relations in all spheres including political, economic, defence and tourism.

He also conveyed good wishes for the continued progress of Sri Lanka and its people. Conveying his compliments, Sri Lankan PM Wickremesinghe underscored the importance of both countries working together in diverse areas of mutual interest to further strengthen bilateral relations.