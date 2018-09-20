Hezbollah Reiterates Support For Iran Against Sanctions

By Tasnim News Agency

Secretary General of the Lebanese Hezbollah Resistance Movement Seyed Hassan Nasrallah renewed allegiance to Iran and stressed support for the country in dealing with US sanctions, which he said result from Iran’s independence and backing for the axis of resistance.

Addressing a religious gathering in Beirut on Thursday, Nasrallah said it is a duty for Hezbollah to stand by Iran against the wave of new US sanctions.

Deploring the US attempts to impose economic blockade on Iran and prevent other countries from buying Iranian oil, Nasrallah said the sanctions are a result of rule of religion, democracy, independence and freedom in Iran.

He also hailed Iran’s help in thwarting Israeli plots, the Islamic Republic’s backing for Lebanon and Palestine, and its support for Iraq and Syria in the fight against Daesh (ISIL) and other Takfiri terrorist groups.

Nasrallah then warned the Zionist regime of Israel against attempts to damage Hezbollah, saying the resistance forces have a range of weapons, including precise missiles, which will make Israel experience what it would never expect.

In May, the US government backed off from a multilateral agreement of Iran’s nuclear program, the JCPOA, and re-imposed the previous sanctions on Iran in a violation of the deal and the internal law.

Washington is going to impose new sanctions on Iran’s oil in early November, and has urged the customers to cut off crude imports from Iran.